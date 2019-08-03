GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Almost five decades after opening its first location on the Strip near the UT campus in Knoxville, the local restaurant chain behind Copper Cellar, Calhouns, and Chesapeake's is expanding once again.

Mike Chase opened the first Copper Cellar Restaurant on March 8, 1975. Since then, the family-owned chain has expanded, opening new restaurants under different names across east Tennessee. The new Chesapeake's set for Gatlinburg will be the third Chesapeake's and 20th restaurant for the company.

“We are proud to have been given the opportunity to serve East Tennessee for nearly a half-century,“ said Chase. “To remember where this all started – and then to see where it is today – is pretty astounding.“

Copper Cellar

The Copper Cellar Family of Restaunts includes Copper Cellar, Calhoun’s, Chesapeake’s, Cherokee Grill, Corner 16, Smoky Mountain Brewery, Cappuccino’s, and multiple banquet and catering locations. They are located in Knoxville, Maryville, Oak Ridge, Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Lenoir City.

The next venture will be located at 437 Parkway in Gatlinburg and will create 80 to 100 new jobs. Chase said they hope to open in late spring or early summer.

The Copper Cellar Family of Restaurants employees nearly 2,000 people.

“We are very much a family business,“ Chase said. “My daughters work here, my wife designed each location, and - at various times - most of our extended family has worked for the restaurants in one capacity or another. We also have numerous employees who have been with us for more than 40 years – so the whole operation seems like a big family business.“