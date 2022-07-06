TWRA: Man dead after falling into Chickamauga Lake, run over by boat

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said Jordan Matthews, 34, from Hamilton County, passed away after an incident on Chickamauga Lake.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said a man was dead after a boating incident on Chickamauga Lake Wednesday.

They said it happened near the Route 60 bridge at around 1 p.m. They said Jordan Matthews, 34, from Hamilton County, was boating with a woman and child near the bridge. According to a release, he was sitting outside the railing at the bow of an old pontoon boat when he fell into the water.

They said he was then run over by the boat. He was later found unconscious, according to the TWRA. Anglers helped pull him back into the boat where they performed CPR, trying to revive him.

He was then taken to the Rhea Medical Center where he was declared dead, according to a release from TWRA.