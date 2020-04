CLINTON, Tenn. — The Clinton Fire Department said a fire is under control at Eagle Bend Manufacturing.

The call came in at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. Fire Chief Archie Brummit said the fire is not out as of 8 a.m., but crews have it under control. He said crews were able to contain the fire in under 20 minutes.

Brummit said the fire was contained to the piece of equipment where it began. Crews are still on the scene to look for hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story.