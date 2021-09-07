Watch Live: Chief Eve Thomas to retire in May 2022 after nearly 30 years with KPD

Thomas joined the Knoxville Police Department in 1993 and was named Knoxville's first-ever female police chief in 2018.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville Police Department Chief Eve Thomas announced she will retire from the department on May 1, 2022.

“I want to thank Chief Thomas for her distinguished and dedicated service to the City of Knoxville,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said. "Chief Thomas made history as the City’s first female police chief and has implemented programs that will continue to benefit Knoxville for decades to come. While I have enjoyed working closely with Chief Thomas for the last 2 years, I respect her decision to step aside and embark on a new chapter with her husband and family.”

Thomas' announcement comes amid a record year for gun violence in the community. Knoxville Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie in July criticized Thomas and KPD, saying she had lost confidence in the chief's ability to lead and she believed the department had fostered a culture of racism.

McKenzie also said she had concerns about the ability of the department's Internal Affairs Unit to conduct a fair and unbiased investigation into racial complaints -- saying the unit lacked diverse voices.

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon defended Thomas at the time, saying she remained confident in her ability to lead.

"Do we have challenges? Yes. We have to tackle crime head-on and ensure the safety of neighborhoods. We have to address culture issues -- including racism," Kincannon said. "And -- we have to support our officers and address their concerns about recruitment, retention, wellness and morale. My expectations are clear -- we do not and cannot tolerate racism and must strive for excellence each day and in each interaction as we seek to keep our city safe."

Thomas joined the Knoxville Police Department in 1993 and advanced in various leadership roles including serving as a sergeant, lieutenant, captain, commander of the Patrol Division's East District, and commander of KPD’s Internal Affairs Unit.

In March 2018, she was named KPD's second-ever female deputy chief shortly before former Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam tapped then-police chief David Rausch to lead the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Thomas was promoted to become Knoxville's first-ever female police chief in June 2018.

Under her leadership, KPD restructured recruitment efforts, deployed body-worn cameras, and launched the co-responder program.

Mayor Kincannon applauded Thomas’ work to address the health of officers on the force.

“Chief Thomas implemented a wellness program that took a comprehensive and leading approach that is helping to de-stigmatize mental illness,” Kincannon said. "Being a police officer is a challenging job, especially these last few years. I appreciate the strides Chief Thomas has made in addressing the overall wellbeing of our officers.”

Chief Thomas has served under several administrations and expressed her gratitude to have such a long-lasting career in Knoxville.

“I truly don’t have the words to express how thankful I am for my time at the Knoxville Police Department,” Thomas said. "It has been the honor of a lifetime to call myself a KPD officer for the better part of the last three decades. There hasn’t been a single day that I didn’t cherish the opportunity to come to work and serve this great community alongside all of the men and women, both past and present, who have made this department a wonderful place to work. Despite the trials and tribulations, I loved my time as Chief of Police, which is a credit to the men and women of the KPD. I have been inspired by their passion and dedication, and know that they will continue to work with persistence to make Knoxville a better place for all who call it home."

Chief Thomas said over the next six months she will be finishing some of the projects KPD has started, ensuring a smooth transition for the next successor.

Officials said the city will begin a nationwide search for Thomas’ replacement immediately. Leaders are also asking for input from KPD officers and the public to learn more about the qualities they would like to see in a new chief. Those public input meetings are expected to take place the first full week in January at locations across the city, a press release states.