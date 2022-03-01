BCSO: Child dies after tree fell on home in Townsend

First responders said the child was found dead inside a bedroom after a tree fell on a home off Townsend Lane.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — A child died Monday after deputies said a tree fell on a home in Townsend.

According to the Blount County Sheriff's Office and Townsend Fire Department, the incident happened at a home on Towns End Lane around 8:15 a.m., which is near the East Lamar Alexander Parkway entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

First responders said they responded to a tree falling on a home with a child trapped inside. When they arrived, deputies said they found the child dead in a bedroom where the tree had fallen.

The BCSO said several other agencies responded, including AMR and the National Park Service, saying crews are now working to get the tree off the home.