CELINA, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the man who they say may be connected to the shooting that killed a child and injured two others in Clay County on Monday morning.

According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, police were looking for the man in the area of North Fork Road and Crabtree Creek Road.

Residents were advised to stay inside as the search continued, but the TBI said they do not have any reason to believe there is an ongoing public threat.

Officials have confirmed at least one child and two adults were shot at a home along Bakerton Road, which is nearby.

The Clay County EMA director confirmed the juvenile victim got on the school bus when it arrived at the home between 6 and 7 a.m. When the child got on the bus, the school bus driver rendered first aid.

The child and at least one of the adults were airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for their injuries.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims.

The TBI is assisting with the investigation into the deadly shooting.

All Clay County Schools are currently undergoing "soft lockdown" procedures.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright (c) 2018 NBC All Rights Reserved