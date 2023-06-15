MPD has not officially identified the body as 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels. The mother was arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department (MPD) officially cancelled the missing endangered child alert for 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels Friday, June 16 at 9:30 a.m., and the child's mother, Brittany Jackson, and her mother's boyfriend, Jaylon Hobson face several charges.

MPD has not officially identified the body.

Friday, June 16

MPD shared at 8:33 a.m. that the missing 4-year-old's mother, Brittany Jackson, was arrested and charged with aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse, and false offense reporting after an abused child's corpse was found in the 200 block of Caldwell Ave. during the search for Samuels.

Jaylon Hobson was also arrested and charged with false offense reporting.

Sequoia Samuels was reported missing by her mother on Thursday, June 15 around 6:30 a.m.

At 2:09 a.m., MPD said officers found human remains of a small child's body in the 200 block of Caldwell Ave. at 11:50 p.m. Thursday, June 15 during their search for Samuels.

An MPD public information officer (PIO) also gave a statement at the scene early Friday morning around 2:11 a.m. Friday.

"The investigation into this case is still ongoing. As a parent my heart aches with this information," MPD PIO said.

Samuels' mother and her boyfriend originally helped MPD, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations (TBI) and the whole neighborhood search for Samuels.

MPD provided an update around 9:30 p.m. Thursday night during the ongoing search and urged the public to send in any information they have on the missing toddler.

MPD previously said they did not have a person of interest, nor was anyone in custody in the case. At 5:45 p.m., MPD said there was no amber alert sent out because MPD found no evidence of a kidnapping.

The TBI issued an Endangered Child Alert and joined Memphis Police to search for Samuels, who disappeared from her home Thursday morning.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office, DeSoto County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are all assisting in the search effort, as well as the TBI.

She is 3 feet tall, and she has a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black pants with colored hearts and possibly pink house shoes.

According to MPD, Samuels was reported missing about 6:30 a.m. June 15, 2023, from the 200 block of Caldwell Ave. Investigators said that's when her parents woke and found the front door wide open with the girl nowhere to be found, MPD said.

Investigators said Samuels is believed to be out by herself walking and was last seen on camera just after 3 a.m. They said there is no indication she was taken and may have walked on her own.

Police are conducting a door-to-door ground search and aerial and K9 units are also helping. Investigators said the parents are involved and helping with the search.



The announcement of Samuels' disappearance has family members distraught, asking anyone in the surrounding areas to get involved.



“If y’all see her, if y’all know anything, if y’all heard anything please bring her home," said Samuel Bass, Sequoia’s Great Uncle.

Those calls were heard by neighbors and people living in nearby communities. Some have been searching since alert of Samuels' disappearance was first announced.

“I’ve never seen her, but I’m out searching for her to help her family," said Carolyn Hardrick, who lives around the corner, “As a grandmother, I’m there.”

Memphis Police are asking anyone in the Uptown area to keep a lookout. They want anyone with cameras to check video starting about midnight to see if the little girl can be seen at any point throughout the night and morning.

“My whole neighborhood is out here asking questions trying to find this little girl," said Byron Hayes, a retired St. Louis Police Officer, “And this neighborhood is a big neighborhood, but it’s also surrounded by a lot of industrial areas, so to take a look around means a lot, every boot on the ground means a lot.”

The TBI also included a printable flyer for Sequoia that's accessible to the public to print and share:

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 911 or MPD at 901-545-2677 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

