1-in-4 children have not received dental care in the last year

The lack of dental care disproportionately impacts children living in poverty.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Research by the Tennessee Department of Health shows from 2019 to 2020, 1-out-of-4 children missed dental appointments and 1-out-of-5 children had untreated tooth decay.

Dentists say preventative care starts at an early age. Tooth decay and cavities in children are more common than asthma, diabetes and obesity.

Remote Area Medical or RAM works to provide free health and dental services to the public.

Clinic manager Vicki Gregg says they've seen an increase in patients during the pandemic.

“People can't afford the deductible or their co-pays. So they come to the clinics to get their basic health care," Gregg said.

State health officials noticed the decrease in dental appointments during the pandemic. The privately insured population is back on track. The publicly insured remain lower than pre-pandemic levels.

The cost of a standard teeth cleaning is between $75 to $200. The state says lack of dental care disproportionately impacts children living in poverty.

"Dental is the number one service that is sought after,” Gregg said.