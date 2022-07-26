Several children injured in escalator incident at Tennessee Aquarium on Monday

It happened around 1:45 p.m. and involved kids who are participating in a summer camp.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An escalator incident at the Tennessee Aquarium on Monday caused minor injuries to seven kids.

Tennessee Aquarium spokesperson Thom Benson said when two of the aquarium‘s EMTs arrived at the top of the escalator, seven children were on the floor and five of them were treated by our officers -on the scene- for minor abrasions, muscle aches and anxiety.

Benson said one child described neck pain and dizziness and was taken to a local hospital as a precaution.

Benson said one additional child described leg pains and was taken by the parent to a local hospital as a precaution.

“The lead chaperone told our security team that the incident was caused by two children who were riding the escalator while seated on a step facing the bottom of the escalator. When they arrived at the top, these two toppled backwards and approximately 12 other children fell on top of the other two before the escalator stopped,” Benson said.