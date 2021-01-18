Children's Hospital to open outpatient center in Sevier Co. on Feb. 1

The center will offer pediatric rehabilitation services during the day and pediatric, after-hours urgent care services on nights and weekends.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — East Tennessee Children’s Hospital will be opening the Sevier Outpatient Center at 502 Winfield Dunn Parkway in Sevierville on February 1.

The urgent care center will provide immediate medical attention to children when pediatricians’ offices are typically closed.

Children, from birth to 21 years-of-age, will be treated for minor accidents or illnesses in a pediatric-centered, family-friendly environment.

The clinical team will work together with the child’s primary doctor, providing a treatment summary to the patient’s pediatrician within 24 hours of their visit to the urgent care center.

Urgent care hours for the Sevierville location are Monday - Friday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday - Sunday from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The location will also serve as an outpatient rehabilitation clinic for children requiring physical, occupational, and speech therapies, as referred by the patient’s primary care physician.