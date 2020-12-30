LISTEN: Chilling 911 calls from Nashville RV explosion released: "My entire building just fell down"

A woman called frantically after the explosion to tell police that her building had collapsed, urging someone with her to 'Run, run!' as they evacuated the building.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Days after a bomb went off in downtown Nashville causing massive destruction, officials released the chilling 911 calls made the morning of the explosion.

In the 911 calls, you can hear the pure panic that these people were feeling before and after the explosion.

Two of the calls that were made just minutes apart give us a better idea of what happened just prior to the blast.

"There's a recording out there saying there's a limited time to evacuate this area.. there's a large bomb in this vehicle. Can you please send the police up here? Now there's a sound saying there's a limited time to evacuate this area. There's a large bomb in this vehicle. It's playing over and over outside," one caller explained to a 911 dispatcher.