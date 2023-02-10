Popular Knoxville restaurant reopens doors after water damage from cold weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In December 2022, a popular restaurant in downtown Knoxville had to close its doors following a blast of extremely cold weather. The weather froze pipes in the building above the restaurant, leading to leaks and water damage.
On Friday, Chivo Taqueria said they were back open and welcoming patrons.
"It feels really surreal, being in here today with the tables and the music on, and everything in place because it feels like it's been a year since everything's been empty," said Rachel McCauley, the manager of the restaurant.
The restaurant serves a mixture of Texas and Mexican dishes, and on social media, they said they used the closure as a chance to remodel some parts of the restaurant.