More than 100 area lawmakers, officeholders and other movers and shakers have been invited to a gathering Gov. Bill Haslam is hosting Thursday night for University of Tennessee Board of Trustee members.

Haslam, his wife Crissy, Raja Jubran, the vice chair of the board, and Jubran's wife Michelle are hosting the event at Cherokee Country Club. The Haslams and Jubrans are covering the costs personally, according to UT system spokeswoman Jennifer Sicking, and the amount was not made public.

No formal business is expected to be conducted at the country club. Along with departing UT trustees, incoming members also have been invited.

A revamped, smaller Board of Trustees takes over in July. Several veteran trustees either were not confirmed to stay on by the Legislature this spring or pulled their name from consideration.

Among those who have been invited Thursday are Tennessee's two U.S. senators, Lamar Alexander and Bob Corker, as well as U.S. Rep. John J. Duncan Jr., according to a list obtained by 10News.

Invitations are no guarantee of attendance.

Area state senators and representatives also are on the list.

State Rep. Jimmy Matlock and Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, both of whom are vying for Duncan's seat, also have been invited, the list shows. Mayor Madeline Rogero is among the invitees.

Business leaders including Knoxville Chamber of Commerce CEO Mike Edwards and Mike Strickland, founder of Bandit Lites, also got an invitation, according to the list.

Haslam is in the final months of his second term as governor.

At 3 p.m. Thursday, the board's Executive and Compensation Committee meets.

More trustee meetings are set for Friday morning in Knoxville, concluding with a full board meeting Friday afternoon.

