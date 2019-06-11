MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — A historic park just got a major face lift -- and it's coming back with a musical celebration.

To celebrate the opening of Heritage Park in the Morristown College site, the city is hosting an all-day celebration on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. "Salute to Heritage Park" includes a ribbon-cutting, historical speakers and a performance by Knoxville's own winner of NBC's The Voice, Chris Blue.

Heritage Park was once the site of the landmark Morristown College. It was one of only two East Tennessee higher-educational institutions for African Americans in East Tennessee before the civil rights movement. When the college site closed in the 90s, the property fell into neglect -- it even faced vandalism and fires.

The City of Morristown bought the property several years ago. Since then, the city said in a Wednesday statement, people have been hard at work pulling weeds, adding facilities, and building a replica of the college's historic colonnades.

Morristown's Heritage Park includes a replica of the site's colonnades -- open-air plazas with brick structures.

Morristown officials said the "Salute to Heritage Park" event will be an all-day party featuring local musicians and dancers, a kids' zone with bounce houses, food trucks and vendors.

The city's annual Arts in the Park event will be part of "Salute to Heritage Park." The concert, headlined by Chris Blue, will begin on the main stage around 2:30pm that day.

Blue, an East Tennessee favorite, was the Season 12 winner on "The Voice". Also performing will be Voice contestant Emily Ann Roberts, Nashville artist Stuart Clawson, local band Further Born, and gospel group Sacred Calling.

The new park's party will end with a bang -- officials said there'll be a fireworks show at dusk.