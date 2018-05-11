Knoxville — You might be one of those early jingle bell rockers who cranks up the Christmas music as soon as Halloween is over... or maybe even before. And Knoxville's very own Chris Blue is right there with ya!

The singer is releasing some new Christmas music that will probably make it's way into your playlists very soon. He posted a sneak peek of one of his new songs on IGTV, which is featured in the video above.

His music should come out just in time for the holiday season, with what he described in the post as being available worldwide "soon."

But if you just can't wait to hear his new tunes, you can head to Smoky Mountain Opry, where it is currently exclusively available, he said in his IGTV post.

He also posted to Instagram an image of what appeared to be an album cover titled "One Light," but it was unclear if that was for one song or a complete album.

So, Christmas music fans, get ready, you'll be able to add something new into the mix very soon.

