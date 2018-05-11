Nashville, Tenn. (Tennessean) — Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton announced Friday his family is about to get bigger.

Chris and Morgane Stapleton have four kids together, including twin boys born about seven months ago in Nashville.

He took a moment during his Friday night concert at Madison Square Garden in New York to share the news.

Videos of the concert posted to social media show he took a break during one of his most well-known songs.

"I've got an announcement to make. Some of you may know that we have four children, and we just had twins about seven months ago," Stapleton said during a 14-minute version of the song "Tennessee Whiskey."

"Now there's four for us, but we're gonna make it five," he sang.

Stapleton's announcement nearly "blew the roof off of Madison Square Garden," a concert-goer said.

"The crowd was incredibly happy for them. It was probably the biggest reaction all night." Sean Roche, who captured the moment on film, said.

"Tennessee Whiskey" was the last song Stapleton played in the main set, Roche said, to a packed arena.

"It's amazing. New York doesn't even have a country music station, and to fill up Madison Square Garden is pretty impressive," Roche said. Not typically a country fan, Roche saw Stapleton open for another act at a small New York venue a few years ago, and he said the musician made every jaw in the room drop.

When she announced the twins last year, Morgane Stapleton wrote on Instagram: "14 years, two babies, and two more on the way. Happy 10 year anniversary babe. You make my whole world go round."

The longtime couple perform together, and she joined her husband on stage Friday night when he made the announcement.

Chris Stapleton posted photos and video from the Madison Square Garden show later that night on Instagram but did not mention the pregnancy news in the post.

