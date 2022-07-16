Volunteers host Christmas in July in Newport to raise money for Alzheimer's Tennessee

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Volunteers spent a hot Saturday in July celebrating Christmas in hopes of making Alzheimer's disease a memory.
Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. said Alexa Austin and her family gathered at Manes Funeral Home in Newport to raise money for its organization by decorating Christmas trees for a summer celebration.
The trees sported a variety of colorful ornaments, many themed for Christmas. One had patriotic ornaments that would fit right in with the Fourth of July, and another even celebrated "The King" himself -- Elvis Presley.
In all, volunteers helped raise more than $9,000 with the community's help.
"What a blessing this family is to our organization and all who know them! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!" Alzheimer's Tennessee said.
You can learn more about Alzheimer's Tennessee and how to help them at this link.