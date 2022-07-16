Volunteers host Christmas in July in Newport to raise money for Alzheimer's Tennessee

The community helped raise more than $9,000 to make Alzheimer's a memory.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — Volunteers spent a hot Saturday in July celebrating Christmas in hopes of making Alzheimer's disease a memory.

Alzheimer's Tennessee, Inc. said Alexa Austin and her family gathered at Manes Funeral Home in Newport to raise money for its organization by decorating Christmas trees for a summer celebration.

The trees sported a variety of colorful ornaments, many themed for Christmas. One had patriotic ornaments that would fit right in with the Fourth of July, and another even celebrated "The King" himself -- Elvis Presley.

In all, volunteers helped raise more than $9,000 with the community's help.

"What a blessing this family is to our organization and all who know them! From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU!" Alzheimer's Tennessee said.