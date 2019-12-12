SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — In the Smokies, "Christmas Past" is coming to the present.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park will host its annual Festival of Christmas Past on Saturday, Dec. 14. The festival runs all morning, 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., at the Sugarlands Visitor Center.

The festival will include mountain music, traditional shape note singing, mountain craft demonstrations, carolers, and a living history walk. Visitors are encouraged to take part in mountain traditions including hands-on activities and make-and-take crafts.

Guests make wreaths at the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

RELATED: Wartburg Police catch the Grinch with the help of students and faculty

One of the festival's events is the Christmas Memories Walk, starting at 1:00 p.m. Park staff said costumed interpreters will bring the history of the Smokies to life.

The festival is also the debut of a new exhibit in the visitor center: a journey through holiday traditions over the last 100 years. The park said visitors can explore decades of past Christmas traditions through toys, decorations, and pastimes.

Park staff said the displays will stay up throughout the holidays -- the exhibit will run until January 5, 2020.

A costumed interpreter leads guests across a bridge on a Living History Walk.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

RELATED: Holiday events in East TN: Christmas parades happening Friday

North District Resource Education Supervisor Stephanie Sutton said the festival lets people take a step back and see Christmas through the decades.

“The Festival of Christmas Past allows us to pause and remember some of these valuable holiday traditions,” Sutton said.

It may be cold, but the park said hot apple cider will be available all day.