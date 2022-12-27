Knox County offers residents free Christmas tree recycling

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 31, Knox County residents can bring their unwanted, live Christmas trees to any Knox County Convenience Center for free disposal.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Recycle it!

From Jan. 3 to Jan. 31, Knox County residents can bring their unwanted, live Christmas trees to any Knox County Convenience Center for free disposal.

Trees must be clean of all decorations including, but not limited to, ornaments, wire, string and Christmas lights.

No other green waste or tree limbs will be collected. Fake trees are considered bulky waste and garlands and wreaths mounted on wires should be thrown in the trash.

Knox County operates the following convenience centers:

Carter (8815 Asheville Highway)

Dutchtown (10618 Dutchtown Road)

Halls (3608 Neal Drive)

John Sevier (1950 W. Gov. John Sevier Highway)

Karns (6930 Karns Crossing Lane)

Powell (7311 Morton View Lane)

Tazewell Pike (7201 Tazewell Pike)

Any non-working tree lights can be recycled with electronics at the Dutchtown, Halls, John Sevier or Karns Convenience Centers.

Starting on Jan. 11, normal hours of operation for all centers will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Saturday hours are 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All centers are closed on Wednesdays and Sundays. All centers will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year's Day.

Centers may experience significant wait times after a holiday closure.