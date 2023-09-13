Trial of man accused of fatally hitting Loudon Co. deputy while he cleared ladder from highway moved

Christopher Savannah's trial was originally scheduled for Sept. 13.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The trial of a truck driver facing charges stemming from the death of Sgt. Chris Jenkins in February 2022 has been moved. It was originally scheduled to start on Sept. 13.

Christopher Savannah was indicted by a Loudon County Grand Jury on Aug. 9, 2022, for vehicular homicide by intoxication, one count of vehicular homicide by recklessness, one count of driving under the influence, three counts of felony reckless endangerment, one count of simple possession of marijuana, one count of driving on a suspended license and other charges.

He pleaded not guilty. He is accused of driving a semi-truck on Feb. 3, 2022, ignoring a rolling roadblock and fatally hitting Jenkins as he was trying to remove a ladder that fell out of a vehicle, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Savannah admitted to smoking marijuana within four hours of the crash, Detective John Mayes of the Roane County Sheriff's Office had previously testified. He was also disqualified from having a commercial driver's license in 2020 because of a previous drug test violation, according to THP testimony.

According to a court document, Savannah's trial was moved because only one of two blood samples obtained by the state was tested after they were sent to an independent laboratory. It says the second sample would have likely not been tested in time to prepare for the trial.

The document also said funding for an expert "who will likely prove crucial to the preparation of the defense" had not yet been approved, and the expert would need time to review materials ahead of the trial.