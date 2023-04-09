x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 21-year-old man last seen March 31

SCSO said Christopher William Burleigh Jr. was last seen at a friend's home in Kodak on March 31.
Credit: Sevier County Sheriff's Office

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a 21-year-old man that has been missing since March 31.

They said Christopher William Burleigh Jr. was last seen at a friend's home in Kodak. They also said he was driving a red 1992 Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck, with a Tennessee license plate — "152BBWD." They said he had borrowed the truck, and his own vehicle was still at the location where he borrowed the truck.

They said Burleigh Jr. also lives in Knox County and had not returned home.

He has brown hair with blue eyes and is around 5'10" tall, and weighs around 170 lbs.

Anyone with information about his location should reach out to the Sevier County Sheriff's Office at 865-453-4668.

Posted by Sevier County Sheriff's Office on Friday, April 7, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Five-year-old boy who was diagnosed with cancer passes away

Before You Leave, Check This Out