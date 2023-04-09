Sevier Co. Sheriff's Office searching for missing 21-year-old man last seen March 31

SCSO said Christopher William Burleigh Jr. was last seen at a friend's home in Kodak on March 31.

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said they were searching for a 21-year-old man that has been missing since March 31.

They said Christopher William Burleigh Jr. was last seen at a friend's home in Kodak. They also said he was driving a red 1992 Chevrolet S10 pick-up truck, with a Tennessee license plate — "152BBWD." They said he had borrowed the truck, and his own vehicle was still at the location where he borrowed the truck.

They said Burleigh Jr. also lives in Knox County and had not returned home.

He has brown hair with blue eyes and is around 5'10" tall, and weighs around 170 lbs.