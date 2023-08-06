Church burglary in Tellico Plains sparks unity in Monroe Co. community

The suspect stole 25 backpacks that were meant to go to the children before heading back to school, according to officials.

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — The Monroe County community is standing in solidarity after a local church was burglarized Friday night.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, burglary and theft were reported at the Druid Hill Baptist Church. The church window was shattered and the suspect stole 25 backpacks that were meant to go to the children before heading back to school, officials said.

Inside the backpacks were pencils, markers, glue sticks, notebooks, and others, with a value of $1,500. MCSO said the backpacks were meant to be given to the children on Saturday, Aug. 5.

After the burglary was reported, officials arrived at the scene to start the investigation.

On Saturday, at around 8:30 p.m., MCSO and other law enforcement agencies received a search warrant for a house on Druid Hill Road. Officials found some of the stolen items but certain school supplies are still missing.

During the search, MCSO tracked another person who exchanged $40 worth of methamphetamine for the stolen school supplies. Further investigation led to the discovery of additional supplies on Big Creek Road, MCSO said.

Further support and donations to the church made certain that essential school supplies still reached families on Sunday.