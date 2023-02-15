City, Aramark resolve differences over accusations of underage beer sales at Neyland

The city had accused the vendor of allowing underage customers to purchase beer several times at the stadium.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Rest easy, beer drinkers. They'll still be pouring cold ones come September at Neyland Stadium.

But you better keep that ID handy.

After months of dueling over accusations of selling beer to underage drinkers, the city of Knoxville and Aramark Sports and Entertainment Services, the alcohol vendor at Neyland, have resolved their differences.

They'd been fighting over citation accusations that Aramark sales personnel failed multiple times to properly check ID to drinkers at the giant stadium, resulting in attempts by the city before the Knoxville Beer Board to punish Aramark, perhaps suspending or even by taking away their permit.

An agreed order filed Tuesday states that Aramark before the 2023-24 University of Tennessee football season starts will train all new employees and re-train existing employees on selling and serving beer.

That includes cautions that alcohol sales is prohibited to anyone under age 21 and that everyone must present legal ID to get a beer.

Aramark won permission to sell beer at Neyland in 2019.

Sales have proved popular. For example, in the first four home games last fall, there were 174,000 drinks sold, according to figures from UT. During the Alabama game alone, more than 61,000 drinks were sold.

“The city of Knoxville is committed to doing everything we can to make sure that alcohol is not served to any underaged individuals,” Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon said in a statement. “I am confident that the city, Aramark, and the University of Tennessee are all committed to that goal and that we will continue to work together to make significant strides in the right direction.”

Under the agreed order, which drops the case against Aramark, every person served a beer at Neyland "is required to resent valid identification showing that they are 21 years of age or older."

Also, during football season, Aramark is agreeing that only Aramark employees will check IDs for any beer being sold.

It'll also donate $30,000 to Metro Drug Coalition Inc. to support their efforts "to prevent the distribution or sale of alcohol to underage persons and shall be remitted to MDC" no later than April 1.

Aramark also is agreeing to pay a $4,500 fine and $700 for the costs of the ongoing hearing that was before hearing officer and attorney Loretta Cravens.

Cravens last heard the case in December but hadn't rendered a decision.

Knoxville attorney Tasha Blakney represented Aramark. Alyson Dyer of the city Law Department represented the city.

UT's first home game is Sept. 9 against Austin Peay State University.