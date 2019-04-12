KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To celebrate the centennial anniversary of the Women's Suffrage Movement, Knoxville City Council added an honorary name to a section of Market Street on Dec. 3, leading up to the Tennessee Woman Suffrage Memorial.

The section of Market Street between Union Avenue and Clinch Avenue is now named, 'Suffrage Square.'

The name change was originally proposed by Chairperson Lauren Rider and Councilmember Gwen McKenzie. They wanted to change it to 'Suffrage Way.' Then, after a brief discussion by the City Council, the section of road was renamed 'Suffrage Square' instead.

A century has passed since women across the U.S. banded together to form the suffragette movement and pass the 19th Amendment, allowing women to vote in elections.

Tennessee played a major role in passing the 19th Amendment in 1910 after Harry Burn, an East Tennessee representative, changed his mind and submitted the final vote to ratify it. He originally planned to vote against the amendment, until he received a letter from his mother.

Burn surprised his colleagues by voting on the side of the suffragists, allowing women to vote in elections.