City goes after 2 bars for staying open after curfew

The city of Knoxville filed new documents Monday against Billiards & Brews and Paul's Oasis.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The city of Knoxville, in newly filed complaints, is seeking lengthy permit suspensions for two bars cited for failing to comply with closure orders imposed amid the ongoing pandemic.

Non-compliance complaints filed Monday before the Knoxville Beer Board state the city wants to suspend the beer permits for at last 75 days for Billiards & Brews on Unicorn Drive and for at least 60 days for Paul's Oasis on Kingston Pike.

Brandon Lee, 30, was shot and died early Sunday hours after an imposed 10 p.m. curfew at Billiards & Brews, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The Knox County Board of Health set the curfew to help curtail the spread of COVID-19 as the county's virus cases, hospitalizations and virus-related deaths steadily rise.

Both businesses have been repeatedly cited by KPD this month for staying open beyond the temporary curfew, records show.

Citing the current "emergency that exists in the city of Knoxville due to COVId-19" and Billiards & Brews "flagrant" violations, the city seeks a suspension as well as a fine per multiple violation, the complaint states.

Paul's faces similar potential action, records show.

The businesses had been cited earlier in December for non-compliance. Monday's action adds new instances in which the businesses failed to follow the curfew in recent days.

Previous complaints sought 45-day suspensions. Now the time sought is longer, according to spokesman Eric Vreeland.

Fines to be imposed are up to a city hearing officer, according to Vreeland.

"The amount would fall within the discretion of the hearing officer, though the City did suggest $3,000 per complaint in a previous version of the complaint," he said in a note to WBIR.

The beer board is comprised of City Council members. They have the power to issue and take away beer permits.

Pre-hearing conferences of Jan. 11 have been set for both businesses.