Knoxville city leaders voted to postpone a decision on banning amplified sound on public property Tuesday night.

If passed, that would mean people can still play guitars or drums in parks and along sidewalks but they can't use an amp.

People would also not be able to use electronic megaphones in those areas but could still amplify music if they are approved with a permit. City council will take up the issue in four weeks.

Leaders give green light to goat grazing

Property owners are now officially allowed to lease goats to eat invasive plants on their property.

City council voted to approve that Tuesday. You have to have 2,500 square feet of land, a fenced in area and a permit.

Anyone with a large piece of land will be able to have goats enclosed on their property grazing for up to 90 days.

Zoning could make way for Tesla dealership

City council also voted to approve rezoning at West Town Mall that could allow a Tesla dealership to move in.

The ordinance allows a proposed dealership to have up to 100 cars on the lot.

West Town Mall's owner, Simon Property Group, is requesting the zoning changes to quote "maintain the viability of the mall."

Rausch honored

Mayor Madeline Rogero and Knoxville's City Council also honored Knoxville Police Cheif David Rausch for his appointment as the next TBI director.

.@MayorRogero and Knoxville City Council honor @Knoxville_PD Chief and appointed @TBInvestigation Director David Rausch during council meeting. pic.twitter.com/lXseafNq58 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) June 19, 2018

