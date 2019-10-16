KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville will discuss possible uses of the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.

Earlier this year, the city asked for your input to get a better idea of how you wanted to use the 81-acre park and what you wanted to see in the future.

Now, city leaders are taking those suggestions and presenting them.

They're holding a public meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. It will be at the Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center.

According to the city, Chilhowee Park and Exposition Center serves as home to the Tennessee Valley Fair each fall and to The Muse and Golden Gloves Charities year-round. Adjacent to Chilhowee Park is the 53-acre Zoo Knoxville, the city’s top attraction, which welcomed 512,112 visitors in 2018 and set a new attendance record for the fourth consecutive year.

"The consulting team was led by nationally-renown Convention Sports and Leisure International (CSL). The team included local firms Design Innovation Architects and CRJA Landscape Architects as well as Sizemore Group, Atlanta-based strategic planners.

The team in February met with tenants and stakeholders and held a community meeting, the city said.

"Existing facilities were thoroughly reviewed, and historic uses of buildings and the grounds were studied. About 2,000 people then completed online surveys in June," a release from the city said.