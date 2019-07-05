KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At a neighborhood meeting Monday, city officials made their final pitch to move police headquarters before a city council vote on whether to buy a former hospital site and make it a new public safety complex.

Chief Operating Officer David Brace has briefed council members ahead of their vote Tuesday.

"They're incredibly smart and dedicated people and they'll make the decision that's best for the city," Brace said.

The southern part of the nearly 20-acre site will be converted into a new public safety complex, including police and fire.

What happens to the rest is still in question. The city is negotiating with Lincoln Memorial University to to sell the tower. The school would use it for at least its nursing program, and maybe more.

"We don't need that space but we would like someone to utilize that space. So LMU educational uses next to Fulton High School would be great," Brace said.

Changes to the northern part of the site are more uncertain. Right now, the plan is to demolish all but the historic hospital center and redevelop.

"Redevelopment could be a number of things from housing to mixed used development to educational facilities," he said.

Also included, the strip of businesses south of the site.

"The front façade there could be some funding for Jackie's Dream and other businesses right along the street there and adjacent to the Saint Mary's site," Brace said.

If the council approves the plan Tuesday, it has until December to close. Once that happens, the work isn't over. Right now, the city's plan includes 11 months of design, a year and a half of construction and two months to move KPD and KFD into the new complex.

