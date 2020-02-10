City moves to bring homeless indoors amid pandemic

"We are making a coordinated shift in how we assist people who are unsheltered during COVID-19,” officials said.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — With the onset of cold weather and amid concerns about worsening conditions, the city is moving to shift homeless people from outdoor encampments.

City officials made the announcement Friday.

"We are making a coordinated shift in how we assist people who are unsheltered during COVID-19,” Mike Dunthorn, homeless program coordinator for the city’s Office on Homelessness, said in a prepared release.

"While open-air encampments can offer physical distancing, the health, sanitation and safety concerns are worsening for those living in such encampments – including the onset of colder weather."

Dunthorn said Knox Area Rescue Ministries, Volunteer Ministry Center and the Salvation Army have worked with the Knox County Health Department to adjust their shelters to accommodate more guests indoors.

"Our immediate goal now is to try to get everyone we can into a healthy, sheltered space,” his statement reads.

Specifically, here's what's happening:

*Shelter partners have now adapted their facilities and practices to provide COVID-safe accommodations.

*The city and outreach partners will facilitate a transition to connect those currently living in encampments with shelter services and notify occupants that camping is no longer permitted.

*Volunteer Ministry Center has re-opened the “Guest House” which provides quarantine space for homeless individuals who are waiting on COVID-19 test results or who have a positive test.

*The city will make $2.2 million in federal CARES Act funding available to support additional outreach, shelter modifications and expanded operations.