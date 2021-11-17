City of Kingsport apologizes after billboard for leisure and tourism website showed 'KKK'

The graphics on a billboard promoting the city's leisure and tourism website unintentionally showed 'KKK.'

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The City of Kingsport apologized Tuesday after the arrangement of graphics on a billboard showed "KKK." The city said the error was unintentional.

According to the city's Facebook post, the billboard was promoting the city's leisure website.

A picture of the billboard showed three large "K" graphics in a row, with "WWW.THISISKINGSPORT.COM" underneath.

The city said its communications department will have a "more stringent review process for such materials."

You can view the full statement from the city below:

The City of Kingsport regrets the offensive arrangement of the graphics on a recent billboard promoting its leisure website, This is Kingsport, which is intended to be an uplifting and positive representation and resource for our city’s residents and visitors.

The billboard has been removed. Going forward, the city’s communications department will use a more stringent review process for such materials.

The city apologizes for the error. The unintentional presentation of the site’s logo does not reflect the views of city government.