City of Knoxville computer network hit by 'ransomware' attack

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The city of Knoxville's computer network was hit Thursday with an overnight ransomware attack, forcing a shutdown of the system and prompting the city to alert the FBI and TBI.

According to city spokesman Eric Vreeland, it appears no financial or personal information has been compromised.

It's not clear yet how outside operators were able to get into the city system.

"No credit card information is stored by the City, so individuals who have made any online reservations of City facilities are not believed to be at risk," a notice from Vreeland states.

Knoxville Police Department spokesman Scott Erland said officers were carrying on patrol operations as normal They could fill out reports but they can't access the city's computer network, he said.

Knoxville Fire Department spokesman D.J. Corcoran said fire response was not affected. Communications between and among personnel by email might be affected, he said.

Ransomware allows hackers to use software to take control of a computer system. It's often done by outside operators trying to extort money from the system operator. Data is held in "ransom" until money is paid.

In extreme cases, some municipalities have had to pay tens of thousands of dollars in order to get back access to their data.

The city of Atlanta, for example, was hit by a massive attack in 2018.

Anyone trying to access the city of Knoxville website Thursday got a message that read, "This site can't be reached."

The attack has not affected Knox County government computer operations.

"The City has reported the attack to the FBI and the federal government’s cybersecurity team, and we are also working with the TBI," according to Vreeland.

When the attack became apparent Thursday morning, IT staff shut down the computer network to isolate the effects "and minimize damage."

The city didn't address just what damage may have been done.

City offices and services continue to operate. Departments are making adjustments to serve residents and businesses.

According to Vreeland, "The City also is working with our risk management consultants, Willis Towers Watson, to engage the appropriate team of experts."

COO David Brace alerted employees Thursday morning in an email.

It reads: "Please be advised that our network has been attacked with ransomware. Information Systems is currently following recommend protocols. This includes shutting down servers, our internet connections and PC’s.