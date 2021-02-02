City of Knoxville, Fleet Services employees resolve differences following protracted accusations, lawsuit

Roger Rainey and Rick Davis no longer work for the city, a city memo stated Thursday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two former city of Knoxville fleet services employees have left the staff and the city has closed an investigation into allegations the men repeatedly photographed co-workers, misused city resources and created a hostile work environment.

Roger Rainey and Ricky Davis also have resolved a federal lawsuit they filed against the city in January 2021.

Davis resigned July 31 and Rainey left Oct. 31, according to the city. The city paid $37,405 to Rainey and $40,516 to Davis in salary and benefits already accrued as part of the settlement.

The men had been on administrative leave for many months.

The city admitted no liability, which is standard.

Rainey, who had more than 20 years with the city, and Davis, who had more than 10 years with the city, used city equipment to track and spy on a Fleet Services supervisor as highlighted by News Sentinel stories and recounted in an "executive summary" investigation in the men's conduct by the city.

The city also received in-house complaints about the conduct of Rainey and Davis, including that Rainey had made threats of physical violence toward a deputy director and that Davis "had engaged in workplace violence...," the summary states.

They were put on administrative leave in January 2020, and they were supposed to remain on leave while an internal investigation proceeded.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit, which disrupted the investigation, according to the city.

In addition, the city said Thursday in documents, the employees were found to engage in "suspicious conduct" that included use of their purchasing cards while they were on leave. Looking into that conduct required more time.