Do you have broadband? What Knoxville is doing to make high-speed internet more accessible

In Knox County, more than 98% of households could get access to broadband, but only 51% of people actually have it.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville City Council voted to approve a $70,000 grant from the Tennessee Valley Authority to expand broadband access in the community.

Council members also approved to match the grant up to $30,000, bringing the funding amount to $100,000.

The request was enacted by Knoxville Parks and Recreation to improve services at community centers to public Wi-Fi networks and digital kiosks for residents to use.

These improvements will provide a way for residents with limited access to broadband speeds to use their own devices or publicly available devices to improve access to necessary information and services like telehealth, educational resources or city-specific information.

The 'digital divide' has grown increasingly, leaving a disparity between those who have access to high-speed internet and those who do not. The goal of the project is to minimize the divide and make the internet more accessible for all.

Research from the FCC and Microsoft showed that in Knox County, more than 98% of households could get access to broadband, but only 51% of people actually have it.

This means nearly half of Knox County residents are living without high-speed internet access, making it more difficult for people to work from home and for students to learn from home.

While this grant by the Tennessee Valley Authority is solely for Knoxville, other counties in East Tennessee could also use more broadband access.

In Jefferson County, 75% of households could get broadband but 21% actually have it.