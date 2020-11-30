City of Knoxville preparing to respond to winter storms

According to a release, leaders are reviewing the City's Snow and Ice Removal Plan, which is updated every year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville's Public Service Department is preparing to respond to winter storms.

“We always plan ahead and look for ways to improve our response to snowstorms,” said Public Service Director Chad Weth. “Our employees went through their annual snow response training on Nov. 24, when it was actually sunny and warm, in the upper 50s."

According to a release, leaders are reviewing the City's Snow and Ice Removal Plan, which is updated every year. The plan provides an operational blueprint to follow and a list of snow removal priorities.

The City has a full stockpile of salt in storage.

Here is a list of the Public Service Department resources ready to deploy:

Up to 20,000 gallons of brine, which is mixed at the City’s Public Works Service Center

10,000 gallons of calcium chloride, used in extreme temperatures

2,000 tons of rock salt

23 trucks used for plowing and salting

Seven trucks used for brine application

Up to 75 employees as needed for storm response

When snow threatens, the City systematically and predictably pre-treats and then clears streets by following its Snow and Ice Removal Plan.

Level I streets get immediate attention followed in order by Level II and then Level III streets.

Level I – main streets carrying the highest volume of traffic and providing access to hospitals; examples include Kingston Pike, Chapman Highway, Magnolia Avenue, and Broadway

– main streets carrying the highest volume of traffic and providing access to hospitals; examples include Kingston Pike, Chapman Highway, Magnolia Avenue, and Broadway Level II – streets connecting main streets, feeder streets to connector streets, and “trouble spots” and hills; examples include Sutherland Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Moody Avenue, Island Home Avenue, and Cedar Lane

– streets connecting main streets, feeder streets to connector streets, and “trouble spots” and hills; examples include Sutherland Avenue, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Moody Avenue, Island Home Avenue, and Cedar Lane Level III – streets that are connectors to neighborhoods and main connections at the neighborhood level; examples include Woodland Avenue, Jessamine Street, Bridgewater Road, and Oglewood Avenue

For more information on City’s complete snow plan visit www.knoxvilletn.gov/snowplan.