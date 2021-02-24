City of Knoxville to invest $1.6 million to build or improve sidewalks along Old Broadway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville is investing $1.6 million to build or improve 3,800 linear feet of sidewalk on Old Broadway.
Officials said the $1.6 million investment will provide pedestrians and bicyclists a safe detour around the dense traffic hub where Broadway and Interstate 640 intersect.
On Tuesday evening, the City Council voted unanimously to authorize the administration to contract McKinnon Construction Co. for the project.
According to a press release, McKinnon is one of five companies that competed for the contract. The company submitted the lowest qualified bid on the project to build sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and drainage improvements on Old Broadway between Mineral Springs Avenue and Broadway.
The work is expected to completed by early 2022, officials said.
Along with this work, there are other major sidewalk projects that the City of Knoxville will begin in the months ahead:
- Kingston Pike: Funded mostly through a state grant, the Kingston Pike Complete Connections Project will improve Kingston Pike between Wesley Road and the intersection of Papermill Drive and Golfclub Road. The project will address gaps in the sidewalk network, provide wider shoulders, improve connections to transit stops and install pedestrian crosswalks. The construction is expected to begin this summer and be completed within six months.
- Coker Avenue: New sidewalks will be installed along Coker Avenue between Nadine Street and Whittle Springs Road. The construction could start as early as May and be completed within four months.
- Atlantic Avenue: The project, 80 percent state-funded, will install 3,000 linear feet of new sidewalks along Atlantic Avenue between Broadway and Pershing Street. The construction is likely to start this summer and expected to be completed in nine months to a year.