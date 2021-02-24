City of Knoxville to invest $1.6 million to build or improve sidewalks along Old Broadway

Officials said the $1.6 million investment will provide pedestrians and bicyclists a safe detour around the dense traffic hub where Broadway and I-640 intersect.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville is investing $1.6 million to build or improve 3,800 linear feet of sidewalk on Old Broadway.

Officials said the $1.6 million investment will provide pedestrians and bicyclists a safe detour around the dense traffic hub where Broadway and Interstate 640 intersect.

On Tuesday evening, the City Council voted unanimously to authorize the administration to contract McKinnon Construction Co. for the project.

According to a press release, McKinnon is one of five companies that competed for the contract. The company submitted the lowest qualified bid on the project to build sidewalks, curbs, gutters, and drainage improvements on Old Broadway between Mineral Springs Avenue and Broadway.

The work is expected to completed by early 2022, officials said.

Along with this work, there are other major sidewalk projects that the City of Knoxville will begin in the months ahead: