City of Knoxville to start leaf collection this week

City crews use equipment to suck up thousands of tons of leaves every year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Trees drop their leaves. You rake the piles. The city takes it all away.

This week the city of Knoxville begins its annual -- and popular -- task of collecting all the tons of leaves that fall here. We are indeed a Tree City, as homeowners are reminded each autumn when the oaks, maples and other trees start dropping their cover.

The city reminds residents to rake the piles and leave them loose for pickup. They have special equipment that will suck up the leaves up from a pile. Don't bag them for collection.

Make sure the piles are close to the street so that city equipment can easily reach them. Don't put the piles near mailboxes or vehicles.

Also, keep the leaves separate from brush piles. Brush collection is a separate process. The city also asks that you keep bulky waste items at the curb by your garbage cart.

Public Service crews deliver the leaves to Living Earth for mulching and composting. The firm operates in Knoxville and Nashville and in Texas.