City of Knoxville urging people to complete census; 61 percent completed it so far

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville is urging people to complete the 2020 Census, as its response rate lags behind Knox County and the State of Tennessee.

Officials said that around 61 percent of people in Knoxville completed the Census. However, 63 percent of people in Tennessee submitted the forms and 68 percent of people Knox County filled it out.

They also said only around 48.3 percent of people in the 37915 zip code filled out the census. That includes the Five Points and Morningside neighborhoods, in downtown Knoxville.

They also said that only around 27 percent of people responded to the census in the 37916 area code — the Fort Sanders and University of Tennessee campus areas. Officials said that people who lived there on April 1 can still fill out the census online.

Federal officials use information from the census to determine how many congressional seats an area gets. It is also used to decide how much money areas get for highways, schools and health care.

Field collections for the census end on Sept. 30, which was moved up from the original date. Online responses are protected per federal law.