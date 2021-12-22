City of Knoxville seeks local input for police department chief search

Knoxville Police Department Chief Eve Thomas is set to retire next May after working nearly 30 years in the department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville is looking for public input in regard to the next Knoxville Police Department Chief.

The city is hosting five drop-in-style listening sessions as the search for a new chief continues during January 2022. People are invited to ask questions and have their concerns addressed.

Session Dates:

Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Larry Cox Senior Center, 3109 Ocoee Trail

Jan. 7 from 3 - 5 p.m. at the City County Building, Small Assembly Room

Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Family Justice Center, 400 Harriet Tubman Street

Jan. 10 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the City Of Knoxville Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Ave.

Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike