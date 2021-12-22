City of Knoxville seeks local input for police department chief search

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville is looking for public input in regard to the next Knoxville Police Department Chief.
The city is hosting five drop-in-style listening sessions as the search for a new chief continues during January 2022. People are invited to ask questions and have their concerns addressed.
Session Dates:
- Jan. 7 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Larry Cox Senior Center, 3109 Ocoee Trail
- Jan. 7 from 3 - 5 p.m. at the City County Building, Small Assembly Room
- Jan. 10 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Family Justice Center, 400 Harriet Tubman Street
- Jan. 10 from 5 - 7 p.m. at the City Of Knoxville Public Works Service Center, 3131 Morris Ave.
- Jan. 11 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the South Knoxville Community Center, 522 Maryville Pike
Knoxville's current chief of police, Eve Thomas, is set to retire in May 2022. Chief Eve Thomas worked with the department for nearly 30 years. Thomas was also named Knoxville's first female police chief in 2018. She joined the police department in 1993.