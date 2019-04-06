KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville will host several open house workshops to introduce a new 10-month sidewalk study. The study will examine pedestrian needs, including sidewalks and crosswalks.

Members of the public should attend to voice their concerns about current pedestrian travel and ideas for where future sidewalks should go.

There will be six open houses over three days. On Thursday, June 13, the meetings will take place at Deane Hill Recreation Center and Burlington Branch Library.

On Wednesday, June 19, you can go to meetings at South-Doyle Middle School Library or Larry Cox Senior Center.

Meetings on Thursday, June 20, will be at Christenberry Recreation Center and Cumberland Estates Recreation Center.

All meetings will be 5-7 p.m.

“This study began this spring and will identify the most needed sidewalk connections for our citizens, whether they’re going to the library, the grocery store, a bus stop or to school,” said Jon Livengood, City Alternative Transportation Engineer. “These public workshops are an easy way for our community members to highlight the connections that are most useful for their walking needs.”

Results of the study and workshop data will be used to create a citywide strategy for planning, developing and maintaining Knoxville’s pedestrian network.

