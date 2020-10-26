City of Oak Ridge and police organizing 'Toy for Tots' collection for families in need

ORPD will collect toy donations at designated bins around the town from November 1 to December 5. The city is asking for any donations to be new and unwrapped.

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The city of Oak Ridge is working with its police department to bring smiles to children's faces this holiday season through the Toys for Toys Foundation.

Oak Ridge will be collecting toy donations at designated bins around the town from November 1 to December 5. The city is asking any donations to be new and unwrapped, and to be appropriate for children that fall into the newborn, infant/toddler, youth or young teen age range.

The bins will be set up at the main lobbies of the city and police at 200 South Tulane Avenue, as well as at the T.J. Maxx at 367 South Illinois Avenue.

The Oak Ridge Police Department will also host a collection even on Saturday, December 5 from 2 to 6 p.m. near the T.J. Maxx entrance.

Monetary donations will not be accepted at the in-person locations, but can be made directly to the Toys for Tots organization at this link.

Anderson and Roane County families can request toys through the program until Friday, November 20. You can find the registration form at this link.