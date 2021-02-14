City officials ask for help in investigation after 16-year-old killed leaving school

Knoxville Mayor, Police Chief and community leaders update the public after the tragic death of a 16-year-old Austin East High School student.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Police and community leaders are pleading tonight for help, after a deadly shooting that left a 16-year-old Austin East High School student dead. Police at this point believe the student was not the target of the shots

“We implore you, please as a community help us,” said Knoxville Police Chief Eve Thomas at a Saturday press conference.

Officials said they understand the incredible sadness throughout the city.

“We as a department, as a city are feeling in this moment, we’re heartbroken. Heartbroken for a young man whose life was tragically and unexplainably cut short,” said Scott Erland, KPD Communications director.

They are asking the community for any help that will lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

“I implore you as a parent, student or community member if you have information that might be relevant to this investigation please come forward,” Thomas said.

“It’s important and we need it to make sure justice is served,” City of Knoxville Director of Community Empowerment Charles Lomack Jr. said.

The shooting happened Friday when the 16-year-old was leaving school.

“The victim was struck at least once by the gunfire and fled the scene in his vehicle crashed,” said Chief Thomas.

That crash happening on Wilson Avenue, he was transported to a local hospital where he died. Police said there were between 8-10 students that saw what happened

“[The investigation] revealed numerous individuals most of whom appeared to be Austin east Students who witnessed the entirety of the shooting or portions of the shooting,” said Thomas.

Stressing that if you have any information that is relevant to step forward, as the city feels the effects of this young man’s death.

“Once again we’ve seen tragedy strike in our city and our hearts are heavy right now at all that we’re are witnessing,” Lomack said.