City seeks suspension of downtown pub's beer license

The city alleges Blackhorse Pub twice sold alcohol to underage drinkers during stings and failed to pay a fine and file a remedial plan in a timely manner.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The city of Knoxville is seeking potential suspension of the beer license of the Blackhorse Pub on Gay Street.

According to city records, servers at the restaurant and bar twice -- in March and again in November -- served alcohol to underage customers during stings. One sting involved state Alcoholic Beverage Commission personnel and another involved a Knoxville Police Department cadet.

Businesses found to have sold alcohol twice to an underage person within two years must appear before the city Beer Board, which is comprised of Knoxville City Council members.

The administrative hearing was set for Dec. 14.

"No less than five business days prior to the scheduled administrative hearing, the permit holder shall pay (a designated fine) and file a revised written remedial plan with the city recorder," the city alleges.

According to records, Blackhorse submitted the $500 fine and remedial plan two days after it was due. Noncompliance has triggered a complaint from the city.

According to records, a pre-hearing conference is supposed to be held Jan. 10.

Blackhorse has held the city beer permit since 2018.