The City of Knoxville will be closing a portion of Third Creek Greenway near Concord Street next week to repair a bridge that was damaged by February's flooding.

The city said the Zig Zag Bridge on the section of Third Creek Greenway west of Tyson Park will have to be closed for repairs starting Monday, March 11. The city expects to have it open again by March 15.

Runners can take a short detour around the bridge to get to and from Tyson Park by hopping off the greenway at Painter Avenue and Concord Street.

The Zig Zag Bridge, as the name suggests, is a wooden bridge that zig-zags over Third Creek between Safety City Park and Tyson Park.

The Third Creek and Bearden Village greenways were badly hit by the flooding in February when Third Creek ran over, submerging much of it under water.