Officials: Citywide power outage in Oak Ridge due to transmission line falling

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — The city of Oak Ridge has lost power and crews are working to fix it, according to the Oak Ridge Police Department.

According to the spokesperson for the city of Oak Ridge, a transmission line on the East End of town fell on the grass which caused the outage.

Crews from the city are working to redirect the power, officials said.

ORPD is urging people to treat all intersections as a 4-way stop as power is being redirected. They said they are not sure how long the outage will last.