City's fall leaf pick-up program starts Monday, Nov. 2

Crews will visit neighborhoods with giant vacuums that suck up all those maple and oak leaves.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Is it just us or are the leaves falling earlier this year?

Just in time, the city of Knoxville plans to start its annual leaf pickup Monday, Nov. 2. It's one of the city's most popular services.

And it's needed. Tons of leaves fall every year in a city proud of its designation as a Tree City USA city.

Last year Knoxville crews collected more than 6,300 tons, or 1.26 million pounds, according to the city. A Boeing 747 airplane weighs 735,000 pounds.

You don't have to bag up your leaves. Just rake them into easily accessible rows along the street and crews will come along and suck them all up with massive vacuums.

Also, the city asks that you not mix up brush and tree branch clippings with your leaves. That can damage the vacuum equipment.

Fall leaves throughout East Tennessee 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

The leaves will be mulched and composted by Living Earth, which has operations in Knoxville, Nashville and in Texas.

Knoxville gets up to 1,000 cubic yards of hardwood mulch and 200 cubic yards of playground mulch every year that's used by horticulture workers to landscape public beds and parks, spokesman Eric Vreeland said.

You'll see leaf crews multiple times in the neighborhood, so if you don't get the piles raked up the first time, rest assured they'll be back. But your neighbors probably would appreciate you getting them cleaned up as soon as possible.

Leaf collection will continue through February - when the growing cycle to starts anew.