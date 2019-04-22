KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — More big changes are coming for Knoxville's Civic Coliseum and Auditorium, and the good news is there will be more restrooms the next time you go there for an event!

That's just one of the biggest upgrades coming in the next phase of the $10 million dollar renovation project for the aging event space, which opened in 1961.

The city of Knoxville brought in a team to test the feasibility of the building back in 2016. The study recommended the city spend around $140 million to replace the coliseum, or spend at least $26 million to bring it up to industry standard.

RELATED: What should happen to the Civic Coliseum?

RELATED: Study recommends demolishing Civic Auditorium

The Coliseum is the home of the Knoxville Ice Bears and both venues host hundreds of events each year. You've probably seen plays, concerts, ice shows and even the circus there over the years. The improvements were needed to bring the facility up to today's standards, and not doing them could have cost the city its hockey team.

RELATED: Knoxville Civic Coliseum makeover will keep Ice Bears in town

RELATED: City looks to improve to Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum

While the city committed less than half of the funds recommended for updates, you will certainly see the changes.

Phase one of the work is already complete, and that was mostly in the 6,500 seat Coliseum, and included new LED sports lighting, a new HVAC unit, an upgraded fire alarm system and emergency lighting for the entire building, and updates to the struts and ceiling.

So what's next for the Coliseum?

A restroom upgrade is certainly welcome news to anyone who has attended an event at the Coliseum. The plan calls for a modern redesign of the restrooms and an increase in the number of restroom facilities.

Another big improvement? A new center-hung scoreboard that will modernize the facility and greatly improve sight lines for guests in the upper levels. It will be a huge win for hockey fans, who will be able to see live video feeds with replay capability.

RELATED: Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum adding metal detectors at all entrances

RELATED: Knoxville hires company to oversee Coliseum & Chilhowee Park

The ice floor will also be replaced and new dashers with wide-view acrylic glass will be added--- those are the clear barriers between the players and the audience.

They'll also replace a second HVAC unit in the Coliseum, make improvements to the roof drain system, and do power upgrades to meet the needs of larger performances.

Big changes are coming for the Auditorium as well that should be a win for both performers and the audience.

The stage will get a new professional flooring system, plus they'll install a new fly system that will make maneuvering sets, lighting, and backdrops easier.

They are also adding a motorized orchestra pit lift, upgrading the catwalk safety systems, and replacing the stage smoke vents for theatrical events.

They will also upgrade the power system to attract larger shows.

Security camera upgrades are also coming for the building and garages.

The next phase of work starts April 29. The Coliseum is closed for renovations through September and the Auditorium, which seats 2,500, will be closed from Aug. 22 through late October. All bookings for both spaces were scheduled around the renovation work.

The Mary Costa Plaza, the performance lawn and garages will remain available for use during the renovation.

.