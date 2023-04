Dispatchers said that the crash happened on Cedar Fork Road Monday afternoon.

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — Dispatchers said that a fatal crash in Tazewell involved a firetruck Monday afternoon.

They said the crash happened on Cedar Fork Road in Claiborne County. They also said that the Tennessee Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.

Additional information about the crash, such as the identity of anyone injured or circumstances surrounding the crash, was not immediately available.