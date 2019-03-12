CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn — Claiborne County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested a middle school teacher for reportedly sending and soliciting sexually explicit images from a student.

According to arrest documents, CCSO investigators arrested Aaron Ellison Monday on 16 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as five counts of solicitation of a minor to observe sexual conduct.

Ellison is a teacher at H. Y. Livesay Middle School. A Claiborne County Schools spokesperson told 10News that Ellison has been suspended without pay, pending outcome of the investigation.

Detectives said Ellison solicited five sexually-explicit images from a 13-year-old girl via Instagram, and he sent the girl eleven images of his penis. The girl was reportedly his student at the time of the incidents.

A CCSO spokesperson said Ellison is out on a $100,000 bail.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when new information is available.