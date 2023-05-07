Boat ramp in Claiborne Co. to close for several weeks in July and Aug. for improvements

The boat ramp is located off Highway 33 and is known as "Brogan's Boat Ramp."

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Mayor, Joseph Brooks, announced Wednesday that a boat ramp that leads onto Norris Lake would be closed for several weeks during July and August.

The ramp is located off Highway 33 and is known as "Brogan's Boat Ramp." The ramp will be closed from July 17 through Aug. 30 to crews can make around $316,700 worth of improvements, Brooks said. He said county leaders hope to have the improvements finished sooner than Aug. 30.

"Understanding the long-term benefits of this project during this time will hopefully ease the pain of having the ramp closed during this time," he said on social media. "Your patience is greatly appreciated as improvements are being made to Claiborne County's main Norris Lake public access point."