CCSO: Fire reported at houseboat near Lake Norris

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said crews were responding to reports of a fire at a houseboat Tuesday evening.
They said the fire broke out on a houseboat on Lake Norris. Witnesses of the fire said the fire broke out at the Cedar Grove Marina and Campground, in New Tazewell.
Additional information about the fire, including whether any injuries were reported and the cause of the fire, was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.